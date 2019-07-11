Shaquille O’Neal’s Rare Photo With Sons Shareef and Shaqir Has Fans Gushing

It’s rare to see Shaquille O’Neal with his sons Shareef and Shaqir, but he took to Instagram to share a photo and fans are loving it!

One person wrote, “family goes.” Someone else wrote, “Legacy.” And another fan commented saying there were three G.O.A.T’s [greatest of all time] in the picture.

Several onlookers took notice in how tall they were commenting, “They are so tall already,” with someone else adding, “D— even ya kids giant what u feed em.”

The former NBA player’s living his best life these days. After retiring from a 19-year career in basketball in 2011, O’Neal seems to be having just as much success off the court as he did on. He’s turned into quite the businessman since hanging his jersey and his investments are proof.

O’Neal was an early investor in Google, he also invested in Apple, 24 Hour Fitness, a few Las Vegas nightclubs, as well as, owning 17 Auntie Anne’s, a Krispy Kreme franchise and Big Chicken restaurant in Vegas as well.

The former Laker admits to being inspired by none other than Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

“I heard Jeff Bezos say one time [that] he makes his investments based on if it’s going to change people’s lives,” he said to the Wall Street Journal. “Once I started doing that strategy, I think I probably quadrupled what I’m worth.”

Instead of just making random investments, he says he has to truly believe in it before he’ll cough of a dime.

“If something comes across my desk and I don’t believe in it, I don’t even look at it,” he admitted. “Whenever I do business, it’s not about the money.

O’Neal never puts a cap on the longevity of a business deal. Instead, he moves forward wholeheartedly with an indefinite timeline.

“I never say, ‘If I invest in this, five years down the line, we could sell it for this.’ Every time I’ve had that model, it’s always been a failure” he revealed to CNBC.

PayPal’s senior vice president of international markets, Rohan Mahadevan, seems to suggest the same thing: Don’t dive into the first thing that looks good on paper, rather, trust your gut and follow your heart.

“Make sure you’re investing in things that you believe in, as opposed to investing in things that other people believe in,” Mahadevan said.

He continued to recommend actually viewing the business from a consumer stand point and testing out the product before diving in the deep end with it.