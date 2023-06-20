Shannon Sharpe in Talks With Popular Network Following 'Undisputed' Exit, According to Report

Shannon Sharpe might be with a new network soon. According to Front Office Sports, the Hall of Fame NFL tight end is in early talks with FanDuel to potentially join the FanDuel TV program. This comes after Sharpe left the FS1 show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed with Skip Bayless. Sharpe will likely talk to other networks and receive big offers, including FanDuel's rival DraftKings which has a deal with Dan Le Batard and John Skipper's Meadowlark Media. But Sharpe would be the biggest star on FanDuel TV and the FanDuel TV+ streaming app.

"Shannon doesn't want to sit out the football season," one source told Front Office Sports. "It's his bread and butter." FanDuelTV already has former NFL Network personality Kay Adams on the roster as well as former ESPN anchor Michelle Beadle. Adding Sharpe is needed for the network since it lost Pat McAfee to ESPN.

On Monday Sharpe, 54, teased at retuning the TV when he tweeted that he will be back on morning TV "soon." He was on Undisputed with Bayless since 2016, and things seemed to be rocky between the two towards the end. However, Sharpe sent an emotional message to Bayless on his final appearance on Undisputed.

"Skip Bayless. You fought for me, brother. I'm here because of you," Sharpe said. "You've allowed me to share the stage with you. You've allowed me to share the platform. I'm going to cry in the car, but I'm not going to cry now. The opportunity that you gave me, to become what I became, I'm forever indebted to you. I'll never forget what you did for me. You've helped me grow more than you'll ever know. One more thing before you go, Skip. One more thing. All I ask, is when you lay your head on that pillow at night, know I gave you everything I had. I gave you everything I had."

With Sharpe gone from Undisputed, the question is who is going to replace and take on Bayless daily? Front Office Sports mentioned a few personalities that could join the show, including ESPN's Max Kellerman and FS1's LeSean McCoy, Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and Nick Wright.