Pat McAfee Leaves FanDuel to Join ESPN in Multimillion-Dollar Deal

ESPN just landed one of the top stars in sports media. It was announced on Tuesday that Pat McAfee is joining the network as his show, The Pat McAfee Show, will move to ESPN this fall. According to the New York Post, the contract McAfee agreed to is worth more than eight figures per year. The move for McAfee means that he will walk away from his four-year, $120 million contract with FanDuel. This also comes as ESPN is laying off employees as Disney is eliminating 7,000 jobs. McAfee is already a regular contributor on ESPN's College GameDay and does alt-broadcasts with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions for ESPN.

"Pat is a proven talent. He and his team have built The Pat McAfee Show into one of the most engaging programs in sports and all of media," ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "It's a destination for athlete interviews and breaking news, and the centerpiece of a growing community of sports fans. We're honored to bring Pat and the show to ESPN through a multifaceted, multiplatform approach."

"We are extremely honored that ESPN is blessing us with this opportunity to be a part of the next chapter of the ESPN family. We do not take that lightly and are going to work hard to make sure this is a success," McAfee said. "All parties involved agree the time has come for a bunch of sports stooges in a Thunderdome in Indiana to sprinkle in some fun and celebration of sport as well." McAfee will bring his crew with him, including former Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk and several of his longtime friends who also appear on his show.

McAfee, 36, spent time in the NFL as a punter from 2009 to 2016. He played for the Indianapolis Colts and was selected to the Pro Bowl twice and the All-Pro First Team in 2014. In his NFL career, McAfee averaged 46.4 yards per punt and his longest punt went 74 yards.

Following his retirement, McAfee joined Barstool Sports in 2016 and launched The Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM channel Barstool Power 85. He left Barstool in 2018 and launched his own business called Pat McAfee Inc. McAfee then joined Fox Sports later in the year covering college football and the NFL. He also spent time in WWE as a professional wrestler and commentator. His most recent appearance was in April when he defeated The Miz at WrestleMania 39.