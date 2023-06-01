Shannon Sharpe Is Leaving 'Undisputed,' and Fans Are Blaming Skip Bayless

Shannon Sharpe will no longer be on Undisputed. The New York Post reported that the legendary NFL tight end agreed to a buyout with Fox Sports, and his last appearance on the show that includes Skip Bayless will likely be after the NBA Finals ends later this month.

Sharpe had some friction with Bayless, which began when Bayless posted a tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shortly after he collapsed on the field during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season. Before that, Sharpe went after Bayless for taking personal shots at his NFL career when comparing it to Tom Brady.

Neither Sharpe nor Bayless has made a statement on the big news, and it's not clear what Sharpe's next move will be. He joined Undisputed in 2016 with Bayless after working for CBS Sports for 10 years. Sharpe also has a podcast called Club Shay Shay where he interviews athletes and celebrities weekly. Fans are not happy to see Sharpe leave Undisputed, and some blame Bayless for his exit. Here's a look at fans reacting to Sharpe leaving the FS1 show.