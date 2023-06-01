Shannon Sharpe Is Leaving 'Undisputed,' and Fans Are Blaming Skip Bayless
Shannon Sharpe will no longer be on Undisputed. The New York Post reported that the legendary NFL tight end agreed to a buyout with Fox Sports, and his last appearance on the show that includes Skip Bayless will likely be after the NBA Finals ends later this month.
Sharpe had some friction with Bayless, which began when Bayless posted a tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shortly after he collapsed on the field during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season. Before that, Sharpe went after Bayless for taking personal shots at his NFL career when comparing it to Tom Brady.
Neither Sharpe nor Bayless has made a statement on the big news, and it's not clear what Sharpe's next move will be. He joined Undisputed in 2016 with Bayless after working for CBS Sports for 10 years. Sharpe also has a podcast called Club Shay Shay where he interviews athletes and celebrities weekly. Fans are not happy to see Sharpe leave Undisputed, and some blame Bayless for his exit. Here's a look at fans reacting to Sharpe leaving the FS1 show.
The Future?
Shannon Sharpe: “I’m leaving Undisputed.”
Skip Bayless: “Fine, I don’t need you.”
Shannon: “Oh yeah? Who are you going to debate?”
Skip:pic.twitter.com/AejhxEuwCf— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) June 1, 2023
One person said: "Good on Shannon Sharpe for getting away from Skip Bayless."
The Possible Cause?
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless argument 2 days after Damar Hamlin incident!!
End of an era! pic.twitter.com/KR1A7evZ0j— TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) June 1, 2023
Another person wrote: "Skip always interrupting somebody but let somebody interrupt him he gonna throw a fit 'its my turn!' then gonna tell the man go head after interrupting him already, so disrespectful, and he DONT care is whats the real problem."
Never Understood
Never understood why Skip Bayless has this cult like following.— David Stabenaw (@stabmarine) June 1, 2023
One Twitter user said: "Seems like Skip just chases everybody away. Lol."
More Anger
Skip bayless thinking he knows more football than Unc 🤣🤣🤣
Shannon sharpe was pissed 😭 pic.twitter.com/bnNe7PMQO7— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) June 1, 2023
Another person said: "Why I kinda expected this, tbf I predicted much sooner, so missed that, but early on could tell Unc had trouble compartmentalizing that it's a 'show.' Skip plays a character, has that character gone Venom and taken over outside? Undoubtedly lol."
Lonely
Skip Bayless on tv without Shannon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/w8xZrXVZqK— Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) June 1, 2023
One person commented: "So Shannon Sharpe is leaving Skip Bayless and Undisputed I don't blame him. You could tell after that one blowup about the Hamlin tweet that Shannon was going to leave."
Tom Brady Debate
I believe this was the final straw for Shannon Sharpe when it comes to Skip Bayless and Undisputed!!
December of last year!
Sharpe is leaving the show after the NBA finals!! pic.twitter.com/ILWzAKdZ6o— TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) June 1, 2023
One fan wrote: "This was it!!! I LOVE BRADY, but this was total disrespect, went downhill from there."
A Question
Who is Skip Bayless without Shannon Sharpe or Stephen A Smith??— The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) June 1, 2023
And one person admitted: "Love him or hate him the greatest sports talk show character of all time."