Shannon Sharpe Is Clearly Fed up With Skip Bayless in His Return to 'Undisputed'

Shannon Sharpe has had enough with Skip Bayless. The NFL Hall of Famer returned to the FS1 show Undisputed after taking Tuesday off. Many speculated that Sharpe skipped the show due to Bayless' tweet about how the NFL should proceed in rescheduling the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. Sharpe didn't say why he missed the show but took a shot at Bayless for his tweet.

"Skip tweeted something, and although I disagreed with the tweet, and hopefully Skip will take it down-" Sharpe said before Bayless interrupted him saying that he was not going to take the tweet down because he didn't say anything wrong, per Yahoo. That's when Sharpe went after the 71-year-old journalist.

"I mean, I cannot even get through a monologue without you interrupting me […] I was just going to say, Skip, I didn't want yesterday to get into a situation where Damar Hamlin wasn't the issue. We should've been talking about him, not getting into your tweet. That's what I was going to say." The two continued to go back and forth before Sharpe gave up and moved on. When fans watched the exchange, they show a lot of support for Sharpe.