Shannon Sharpe Is Clearly Fed up With Skip Bayless in His Return to 'Undisputed'
Shannon Sharpe has had enough with Skip Bayless. The NFL Hall of Famer returned to the FS1 show Undisputed after taking Tuesday off. Many speculated that Sharpe skipped the show due to Bayless' tweet about how the NFL should proceed in rescheduling the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. Sharpe didn't say why he missed the show but took a shot at Bayless for his tweet.
"Skip tweeted something, and although I disagreed with the tweet, and hopefully Skip will take it down-" Sharpe said before Bayless interrupted him saying that he was not going to take the tweet down because he didn't say anything wrong, per Yahoo. That's when Sharpe went after the 71-year-old journalist.
"I mean, I cannot even get through a monologue without you interrupting me […] I was just going to say, Skip, I didn't want yesterday to get into a situation where Damar Hamlin wasn't the issue. We should've been talking about him, not getting into your tweet. That's what I was going to say." The two continued to go back and forth before Sharpe gave up and moved on. When fans watched the exchange, they show a lot of support for Sharpe.
Unc Shannon sharpe was explaining why he wasn’t on undisputed yesterday & this man Skip bayless gonna interrupt him when Shannon tells him to take down the tweet of damar Hamlin 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/hQQK0njiQZ— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 4, 2023
One Twitter user said: "[Skip Bayless] just mad he's getting called out and probably didn't want Shannon to bring it up. Own up to the tweet, let [Shannon Sharpe] express himself and call it a day. You're just embarrassing yourself at this point."
It seems that Shannon Sharpe cannot co-exist anymore on this show with Skip Bayless. I could be wrong. pic.twitter.com/RKMj3Jg0WF— LaDarius Brown (@ladarius_brown) January 4, 2023
Another person said: "It seems that Shannon Sharpe cannot co-exist anymore on this show with Skip Bayless. I could be wrong."
Shannon Sharpe is fed up with Skip Bayless 😬 pic.twitter.com/h5UYVaCXxG— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 4, 2023
One person replied: "Figures why Shannon didn't appear on the show yesterday from Skip's tweet about Hamlin and wanting to continue the game. And it figures why Skip's heavy breathing and "apology" for holding the show about Hamlin yesterday was lip service and truly not sorry for what he tweeted."
Things getting real awkward between Skip and Shannon Sharpe— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 4, 2023
pic.twitter.com/aVxY06l4vs
A Twitter user wrote: "Skip was always like this. Remember when he turned on Dak because he was open with his mental health issues in 2020?"
I feel bad for Shannon Sharpe. He can’t even get through his opening monologue & tell skip & the rest of the country how he feels without this dumbass interrupting.
This show isn’t going to last much longer because Shannon is sick of the bs. It’s obvious! pic.twitter.com/R4jl6lxHv4— Taylor Ringold (@TaylorRingold) January 4, 2023
A fan tweeted: "Skip Bayless wouldn't even allow Shannon Sharpe to speak. Skip Bayless is a disgrace to all sports media. People like him give sports media a bad name. Cancel."
Well that escalated quickly!!! 😳🫠🥴#ShannonSharpe returned to #Undisputed with #SkipBayless today and during his monologue, he mentioned that he didn't agree with Skip’s tweet about #DamarHamlin.
Skip is standing 10 toes down on this
Thoughts? 👀🍿#TWTStaff: @jwrites__ pic.twitter.com/JAqrErFGcM— Tea With Tia ☕️ (@_TeaWithTia) January 4, 2023
One person said: "I think it's about time [Shannon Sharpe] leaves Skip Bayless and [Undisputed]. It's apparent Skip needs Shannon more than Shannon needs Skip. Without Shannon Sharpe, no one will watch the show."
This is brutal. Skip Bayless interrupts Shannon Sharpe during his heartfelt explanation about missing yesterday’s show: “I’m not gonna take it down because I stand by what I tweeted. …— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 4, 2023
Nobody here had a problem with that tweet.” Total lack of humanity and contradiction. pic.twitter.com/EVHjQFADt8
And this Twitter user wrote: "Skips tweet was in bad taste and should have just waited until yesterday to do it. Shannon and I would disagree socially but I enjoy watching him on this show. He's got good insight and his humor is funny to me. Skip needs to call it a career and enjoy his millions."