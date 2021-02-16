Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Rips 'Racist, Sexist Clown' After Australian Open Quarterfinals Win

✖

Serena Williams is one step closer to winning the Australian Open, defeating Simona Halep in straight sets in the quarterfinals. Williams' husband, Alex Ohanian, had a strong reaction to her win, taking aim once again at former Russian tennis player Ion Tiriac who said Williams is too old and too heavy to win another grand slam.

On Twitter, Ohanian wrote that it's a "good thing no listens to that racist sexist (clown emoji) Ion Tiriac." That led to a ton of support from fans on social media as they loved Ohanian's support for Williams, who is currently ranked No. 11 in the world. Ohanian was seen wearing a shirt that had the words "Greatest Female Athlete" with a photo of Williams. However, the word "Female" was crossed off, indicating that Williams is the greatest athlete.

Good thing no one listens to that racist sexist 🤡 Ion Țiriac https://t.co/Dz0LVephE0 — §AlexisOhanian 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) February 16, 2021

When talking about Williams, Tiriac, 81, went on Romanian television last month and said: "At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as she did 15 years ago … Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire." Ohanian went off on Twitter, revealing that Tiriac never won a grand slam title in his career and stating there's "no holding back" when it comes to his family.

Serena’s husband is the best! He always brings sth to the court! 😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️ #Ao2021 pic.twitter.com/x93UdzlQ9v — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) February 16, 2021

Williams, 39, hasn't won a grand slam since 2017, which was the Australian Open. However, she looks poised to win her 24 grand slam this weekend, which would tie Margaret Court's all-time record. "I definitely think this is the best match I've played this tournament," Williams said, as reported by Yahoo Sports. "I had to (play that well) going up against the No.2 in the world. "I knew that I had to do better and that's what I did. I'm excited."

Williams will now face Naomi Osaka in the semifinals. Osaka is one of the few players who have a winning record against Williams (2-1) but the wins came in 2018. "I feel like this is such a good opportunity for me just to keep doing my best," Williams said. "It's the first Grand Slam of the year for me. I had an incredibly long, arduous offseason. And so, I'm honestly happy with every win I get."