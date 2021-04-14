Serena Williams Documentary Series in the Works at Amazon Studios

✖

Serena Williams will star in a new docuseries very soon. Amazon Studios announced a new docuseries about the tennis superstar is in the works and will take a look at her life on and off the court. The series is part of a first-look TV deal Williams signed with Amazon.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience,” Williams said per Variety. “I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world." Williams will develop both scripted and unscripted projects for Amazon, starting with the untitled docuseries. She will be an executive producer as well as Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb, and Tony Pastor.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: “Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well. We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

Williams is one of the most successful athletes in history. In her career, the 39-year-old has won 72 singles and 23 doubles championships. She has also won four Olympic gold medals and her 23 Grand Slam singles titles are the most by any player in the Open Era. She has won the Australian Open and Wimbledon seven times, the US Open six times and the French Open three times.

During the opening night of Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour Live!, Williams talked to Michael B. Jordan about the docuseries. "We’re already looking at some really feel-good moments and things to produce and to start with," Williams said per Entertainment Tonight, adding that she is looking to "bring really special stories to film, and to people’s homes."

In February, Williams lost to Naomi Osaka in the semifinals of the Australian Open. After the match, Williams was asked if she was going to retire after saying a long goodbye to the crowd. "I don't know," she said. "If I ever say farewell, I wouldn't tell anyone."