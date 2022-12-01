See Deion Sanders' Strong Response to Colorado Head Coach Reports

Deion Sanders is a hot name in the college football world after leading the Jackson State Tigers football team to an undefeated season. But will he be coaching a new team when the 2023 season kicks off? There are reports of the University of Colorado offering Sanders the head coaching position. And when talking to reporters this week, Sanders confirmed that he was offered the position but also revealed other schools have talked to him, saying, "I'm not going to sit here and tell all my business, but they're not the only ones," per the Assocaited Press.

According to Kevin O'Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, Sanders is telling recruits he will pick a school on Sunday with the finalist being Colorado, South Florida and Cincinnati. It's also possible that Sanders could decide to stay at Jackson State for another season.

Sanders also talked about the offer to coach Colorado not being a distraction. "To someone else that hasn't been that dude, it's intoxicating. I've been 'Prime' for a long time, dawg," Sanders said while laughing. "Attention ain't nothing new to me. Like, come on. I'm not being braggadocious — that's a wonderful word, isn't it? I just came up with that — but this isn't new to me. Being in the spotlight isn't new to me."

Sanders was hired by Jackson State in 2020. His first season was in the spring of 2021 and led the Tigers to a 4-3 season. In the fall of that year, Jackson State made a huge jump, finishing the season 11-2 and playing in the Celebration Bowl, which is the HBCU national championship game. Jackson State is led by Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders. This season, Shedeur has thrown for 3,083 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games. He has also rushed for 326 yards and five touchdowns on 71 carries.

Colorado is looking to be a player in the Pac-12 Conference. The team fired head coach Karl Dorrell earlier this year after an 0-5 start. Defensive coordinator Chris Wilson took over as interim head coach and led the Buffaloes to a 4-8 record. Since 2006, Colorado has only had one winning season, which was in 2016 when the team finished 10-4 and won the Pac-12 South. The last time Colorado won a national title was in 1990 but that was split with Georgia Tech.