Security Footage Shows Ex NFL Star Henry Ruggs Speeding Corvette in Moments Before Crash

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs faces several felony charges after a fatal car crash this week that killed a woman and her dog. The tragic accident also ended up causing injury to his girlfriend, who was a passenger. The former NFL star was accused of driving while drunk in the early hours of Tuesday morning, traveling at speeds around 156 mph and slamming into the victim’s car at 127 mph.

Video of Ruggs’ Corvette speeding down the highway was captured on security cameras along the path. While the moments after the crash were also caught on camera in harrowing detail, the security footage captures the moment of dread as the speeding car enters the scene.

The Raiders cut the 22-year-old football star shortly after the accident. On Friday, he was hit with the felony charges, resulting in five total, including a misdemeanor charge of possessing a firearm while under the influence. Ruggs could see nearly 50 years behind bars if convicted on these charges and is set to return to court next week for another hearing.

Ruggs was operating his Corvette at twice the legal limit in Nevada, with prosecutors adding that Ruggs’ blood alcohol reading was 0.162 percent. The Raiders released a statement shortly after the incident and Ruggs’ hospitalization. “The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas,” the statement said. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Henry Ruggs attended his first court appearance today in a wheelchair. Bail was set at $150,000 and he is expected back in court November 10.pic.twitter.com/v0LrxZAMsQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 3, 2021

The former receiver’s defense team urged the public to withhold judgment of their client until he officially received his day in court. “On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III, we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered,” Ruggs’ attorney said, according to NBC News.

TMZ notes that Ruggs did not enter a plea during his court appearance on Friday. Reports indicated that bail might have been set at $150,000 for the former football rookie, but it seems moot considering the severity of the case.