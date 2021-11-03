Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs Was Driving at Alarming Speed Seconds Before Deadly DUI Crash

Former Las Vegas Ridgers wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 mph before crashing into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, according to prosecutors, per ESPN. It was also reported that Ruggs was driving with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit. He appeared in court on Wednesday on felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving and could get up to 26 years in prison if convicted. The Raiders released Ruggs shortly after the crash and his hospitalization before being booked in the jail in Las Vegas.

The name of the Las Vegas woman who died in the crash was not made public. Her dog was also killed in the wreck and she was driving a Toyota RAV4. Ruggs was driving with a passenger, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, 22, of Las Vegas. They were both hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to prosecutor Eric Bauman, Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was 0.161%. He also said a loaded firearm was found on the floor of Ruggs’ car, a Chevrolet Corvette. Ruggs is set to appear in court again on Nov. 10. Shorty after Ruggs was arrested. The Raiders released a statement on the situation.

“The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas,” the statement said. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Ruggs was selected No. 12 overall in the NFL Draft last year. In his rookie season, Ruggs played in 13 games and caught 26 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns. Through seven games this season, Ruggs caught 24 passes for 469 yards and two touchdowns. In February, Ruggs talked to the NFL Network about how he was disappointed in his rookie season.

“I was disappointed in the season that I had, personally,” Ruggs said per Pro Football Talk. “And he said he was disappointed in the production that we had as a class. So I feel like we’re kind of on the same page. I have to get better at some things — I mean, we have to get better at some things, not only as a class but as a team. And we will get better at those things.”