Seattle Seahawks: Police Discover 25,000 Images of Child Pornography in Security Manager's Possession

The security manager for the Seattle Seahawks was arrested and charged with crimes of possession and dealing child pornography, according to KING 5 TV in Seattle. Seattle Police SWAT members executed a search warrant on the home of 41-year-old Aaron Miyasato, a longtime Seahawks employee, on Tuesday. Along with working for the Seahawks, Miyasato ran a pornography business.

The legal documents stated that police obtained over 25,000 images of child pornography. They also confiscated videos of children as young as the age of 1 being sexually exploited. KING 5 reached out to the Seahawks for a comment, and they said Miyasato has been fired.

Source: Police found 25,000 child pornography images while searching @Seahawks security manager home. Charges file about an hour ago. — Susannah Frame (@SFrameK5) January 14, 2021

"We are aware of the situation and in accordance with the NFL personal conduct policy, we have notified the league of his arrest. This individual is no longer employed by our organization." According to his LinkedIn profile, Miyasato began working for the Seahawks as a part-time security officer in 2011. He then became a security assistant in 2013 and then lead security officer in 2017. Miyasato was promoted to security manager in Sept. 2018, the position he held until he was arrested. Before joining the Seahawks, Miyasato was the front office manager at the Grand Hyatt in Seattle.

This news comes days after the Seahawks lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round of the playoffs. This week, the team announced they have parted ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer who has been with the team for the last three years. However, there is some good news as general manager John Schneider signed a contract extension through the 2027 NFL Draft.

"I am pleased to announce that we have extended the contract of general manager John Schneider through the 2027 draft," Jody Allen, chair of the Seattle Seahawks said on the team's official website. "For the last decade, John and head coach Pete Carroll have formed a tremendous partnership and the Seahawks have established a successful, unique, and truly winning culture respected throughout sports. I know we are all excited to see that continue." The Seahawks finished the regular season 12-4 and won the NFC West for the first time since 2016,