Seattle Seahawks Backup Quarterback Geno Smith Arrested

Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of DUI, according to King County court records, per ESPN. Washington State Patrol arrested Smith, but he was released from a King County correctional facility on his personal recognizance — instead of posting bail. TMZ Sports obtained police documents of the arrest, and Washington State Patrol described the allegations against Smith.

It was reported that Smith was combative and argumentative throughout the process of being arrested, which happened just hours after the Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinals. Officers said that Smith was driving erratically and changing lanes without signaling. Police said they smelled alcohol on Smith, who told them he consumed wine before driving. Smith reportedly got upset with the police during the ensuing sobriety tests.

As Smith continued to argue with the officers, he stopped doing the tests. That’s when Smith was arrested and took him to the station, which is also when Smith berated the officer. One of the officers wrote, “I joked with him about how my wife thinks I work too much. Somehow he said that’s because ‘you have a little d—. “I said, wow, maybe that is the problem, then he said you have a little d—, ‘you have little d— syndrome.’”

Things got so bad that officers had to put restraints on Smith’s arms and legs to take his blood. Smit then was taken back to the station and was booked on a DUI charge. On Monday afternoon, Smith released a statement concerning his arrest.

“Being arrested brings a taint onto the reputation that is impossible to undo, no matter what really happened,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “I’m asking all of you to hold back on judging me the same as you would do for a friend or family member. I’ll have more to say down the road& ask that you bare with me.” Smith, 31, is set to be a free agent after spending three seasons with the Seahawks. He was selected in the second round by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft and was with the team for four seasons. Smith also spent time with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Seahawks. In his career, Smith has thrown for 6,917 yards, 34 touchdowns and 37 interceptions in 45 games.