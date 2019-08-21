Rams Head Coach Sean McVay Takes Engagement Photos with Ukranian Model Veronika Khomyn

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is about to embark on his third season with the team and has the added pressure of trying to return to the Super Bowl after a disheartening loss to the New England Patriots. However, he has some other things on the horizon that will require his attention. Notably, he has upcoming nuptials that will be an important turning point in his life.

Tuesday, McVay’s fiancee, Venoka Khomyn posted some engagement photos on Instagram and gave a sneak peek into the fun-filled day. In the three photos released, the pair were seen dancing in front of a mountain range, posing on a balcony, and standing on a peak.

This final photo was the most intriguing considering that there was not a visible path to the top of the rocks. How did the pair reach the top without scuffing their outfits? That certainly takes some talent.

View this post on Instagram Beyond the world. To the end of time. ❤️ A post shared by Veronika K. (@veronika.khomyn) on Aug 20, 2019 at 2:18pm PDT

According to PEOPLE, the pair originally got engaged in mid-June. Although some of the details surrounding the exact proposal were unknown. McVay reportedly popped the question during a vacation to France.

Either way, McVay is enjoying a successful 2019 despite starting off the year by losing in Super Bowl LIII. He is one of the most adored coaches in the league, and he is about to embark on a life of love with his fiancee. That’s difficult to top. Additionally, McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history to take his team to the Big Game this past season, and he did it in only his second year on the job. This completed one of the surprising turnarounds in the NFL.

When McVay took over the Rams from the fired Jeff Fisher, there were constant questions surrounding the roster, including those that put the abilities of quarterback Jared Goff in doubt. However, McVay and his staff helped Goff transition from a “bust” after his rookie season into one of the league’s most effective passers. With weapons in Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks, and Robert Woods, Goff led a top-five passing attack and routinely made big-time throws during primetime games. The Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs were two teams that couldn’t stop Goff and the Rams offense when it mattered, which was largely due to the leadership of McVay.

Entering the 2019 regular season, the Rams’ head coach will clearly be focused on getting his team back to the Super Bowl and bringing a championship to Los Angeles. Khomyn, on the other hand, wants everyone to remember that there is something more important on the horizon for the young coach.