Sean Fredrickson: What We Know About the Plane Collision That Killed Golfer and His 3 Children

✖

Professional golfer Sean Fredrickson died on Sunday in a plane collision over Lake Coeur d'Alene in northern Idaho. Initial reports primarily listed Fredrickson, his son and two stepchildren as the victims, but authorities have since released more information. Here is what we know about Sunday's fatal crash.

According to press releases from the Kootenai County Sheriff, there were eight victims in Sunday's collision. Two occupied a Cessna while the other six occupied a Brooks Seaplane. The sheriff's office identified five of the six passengers of the seaplane, including pilot Neil Lunt, 58. Fredrickson, his son and his stepchildren were also on the seaplane. Fredrickson's wife, April, identified the children as her daughter Sofia and sons Quinn and Hayden.

The authorities confirmed that another male was killed in the incident but they have not yet identified him. The occupants of the Cessna, on the other hand, have been identified. The authorities are not releasing this information just yet. They are withholding this information until they have notified the next of kin.

The incident occurred at 2:20 p.m., per the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. The planes collided in midair and then crashed into the lake. Searchers discovered the planes under 127 feet of water. Divers immediately discovered two bodies in the unidentified crash sight, but they are still searching for the two remaining victims. Additionally, Lt. Ryan Higgins said that authorities believe there is another crash site.

"The Cessna is down there," Higgins said, per KXLY. We have a spot, we have another crash site, but we don't know if that’s just a part of a plane. We think that the Cessna and the seaplane are together." He also said that the crash site spans 500 feet.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation after two National Transportation Safety Board investigators arrived on site Tuesday evening. The NTSB investigators are expected to remain on the scene at least five to 10 days. They spent Tuesday speaking to witnesses and looking at the crash site. Additionally, the NTSB and FAA went to an undisclosed location to look at the wreckage that authorities removed from the water following the crash.

The planes are still underwater, but the expectation is that removal will begin by the end of the week. A salvage company out of Spokane, Washington, will conduct the operation while authorities close a portion of the lake. Boom operators will remain onsite to prevent any potential fuel leaks that may occur during the removal process.