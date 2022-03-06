WWE Hall of Famer Hospitalized After Fall

WWE Hall of Fame member Scott Hall has had many personal battles over the years, but his latest has landed him in the hospital. While Hall, also known as Razor Ramon from the WWF and a member of the nWo in WCW, is still enjoying sobriety, he was hospitalized earlier in the week after falling and breaking his hip.

According to PWInsider, news of Hall’s injury was broken by former promoted Jerry Jarrett on Facebook. “Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and broke his hip and he’s in the hospital. Prayers will help him recover,” Jarrett wrote on Facebook.

Hall’s struggles with drugs and alcohol have been well documented over the years. Hall credits fellow wrestlers Diamond Dallas Page and Jake “The Snake” Roberts with helping save his life and kick his nasty habits. Roberts’ own experiences mirrored and helped inform what was needed to help Hall back in 2013.

“The big difference is that, before, when I couldn’t sleep, I’d replay the tape about the mistakes I’ve made in my life, all the things I did wrong, just tormenting myself,” Hall said to Bleacher Report. Now, when I look out at the highway of life, I realize the rear-view mirror is pretty small, and there’s a whole lot of possibility on the other side of the windshield. So I might as well give myself a break.”

After finding redemption through DDP and his namesake form of yoga, Hall found acclaim in the wrestling world with a pair of inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame. He went in on his own as his Razor Ramon character in 2014, followed by a second induction as a nWo member under his real name.

Sending positive vibes out to Scott Hall (also known as Razor Ramon). The WWE legend was hospitalized yesterday after a bad fall and has allegedly suffered a broken hip. Hoping for a quick recovery for "The Bad Guy!" pic.twitter.com/9rVuEdE5Ko — Pro Wrestling Stories (@pws_official) March 2, 2022

Hall previously had hip issues a decade prior, undergoing a replacement in 2013 and raising funds to cover the surgery with help from DDP and crowdfunding efforts. “I had a hip surgery. I was in a wheelchair and I had given up. I was in all this pain. I was drinking and taking pills to medicate myself,” Hall told HoustonWrestlingRadio.com in 2014. “I had no idea that the hip surgery was for real and that it would change my life the way it did. I’m not in pain! So I don’t feel the need to be medicated. It’s just amazing that all these things could happen in a year.”

Fans are sending their best to Hall and hoping he pulls through without testing his sobriety. Thankfully, his support system is intact and Hall is in the best place possible to get help.