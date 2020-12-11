Sasha Banks: See the WWE Superstar's Best Snaps of 2020

Sasha Banks has put together a strong year. In June, Banks won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Bayley. The following month, Banks defeated Asuka to win the Raw Women's Championship for the fifth time. And in October, "The Boss" took down Bayley to win the SmackDown Women's Champion and become the third women's grand slam champion in WWE history.

Along with her accomplishments in the ring, Banks has taken her talents to the Star Wars world as she starred in the third episode of The Mandalorian. "It was an early morning treat," Banks told USA Today when talking about the day her episode aired. "I woke up with a huge anxiety attack. I was just like, “Oh my God, today is the day!' I had to do my meditation and I took a walk and I just kind of broke down. I just can't believe that the universe blessed me with this being the day that my episode would air.

Banks has risen to the top of the women's division in WWE, and with her appearance on one of the most popular shows on television, her brand will only get bigger heading into 2021. Here's a look at Banks' best photos of 2020.