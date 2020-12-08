Sarah Logan Reveals Intimate Pregnancy Photo With Husband Raymond Rowe

✖

Sarah Logan announced she was pregnant back in July and recently shared her pregnancy journey on Instagram. The former WWE Superstar posted a photo of her topless while showing off her baby bump. Logan's husband, Raymond Rowe who is also known as Erik of The Viking Raiders, has his hands over Logan's breast, and in the caption, Logan wrote, "The most beautiful I've ever been."

When Logan announced her pregnancy in July, it came a few months after she was released by WWE. "I'm so excited, which is news for me," Logan said on the couple's YouTube show The Wild and Free TV. "I honestly did not want to have kids before I met Ray Rowe. No one had ignited that motherly instinct in me. It just wasn't something I thought was for me."

When Logan, 27, was in WWE, she was a member of the Riott Squad with Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. She made her main roster debut in 2017, and the trio was together for nearly two years. In April 2019, Logan was moved to being a singles competitor and had feuds with Dana Brooke, Charlotte Flair and was a guest referee when Morgan face Riott. One of her biggest matches as a singles competitor was when she took part in the Elimination Chamber match at the title pay-per-view event but would be eliminated by Shayna Bazler. Logan was cut by WWE on April 15 and then announced she has "stepped away from pro wrestling."

"A lot has changed in my life recently and I have stepped away from wrestling for the foreseeable future, Logan wrote in an Instagram post. "Wrestling is all I've known since I was 17 so it’s time I let myself focus on other things and explored other parts of myself. My Instagram is going to be different but I promise it will always reflect me. So if you wanna take this crazy ride then buckle up because things have been moving faster than I can keep up."

Logan and Rowe got married in 2018. Rowe signed with WWE earlier that year and made his main roster debut in 2019. He along with Todd Smith (better known as Ivar) won the Raw Tag Team Championship in October of last year and held on to the titles for 98 days.