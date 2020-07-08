WWE Alum Sarah Logan Pregnant With Her First Child

✖

Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan is about to become a mother. On the latest episode of The Wild and Free TV, Logan (real name Sarah Rowe) announced she's expecting her first child with WWE Superstar Erik of the Viking Raiders. Logan revealed that she's six weeks pregnant, and the news comes after announcing she's stepping away from pro wrestling.

"I'm so excited, which is news for me," Logan said in the video that was posted on YouTube. "I honestly did not want to have kids before I met Ray Rowe. No one had ignited that motherly instinct in me. It just wasn't something I thought was for me." Rowe went on to talk about her family not being very big. She had a younger brother who is only a couple years younger than her, so she was never around a lot of babies growing up.

"I was that girl that was like, 'I don't want kids. I don't need kids.' Then I met Ray and almost immediately, I was like, 'I want to create something with this man. I want more than we have — I want everything," she continued. "I want marriage, I want to live together, I want kids. And to have that right now, it's overwhelming. Just to know that I'm gonna give him something no one else has and no one else will is beautiful."

Logan was one of the many WWE Superstars cut by the company on April 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were rumors she would return for an episode of RAW, but she then announced she's was stepping away from wrestling for the foreseeable future.

"A lot has changed in my life recently and I have stepped away from wrestling for the foreseeable future," Logan wrote in an Instagram post. "Wrestling is all I've known since I was 17 so it’s time I let myself focus on other things and explored other parts of myself. My Instagram is going to be different but I promise it will always reflect me." Logan, 26, began her WWE career in 2014 after spending five years on the independent circuit. She is known for her time in the Riott Squad with Liv Morgan and group leader Ruby Riot. The Riott Squad was together on WWE TV from November 2017 to April 2019.