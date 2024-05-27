Another country music baby is on the way! Singer Jenna Paulette made her pregnancy public while walking on the red carpet for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16. While at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, the "Girl I Was" vocalist showed off her baby bump in a white Michael Lo Sordo dress. But that wasn't the only news Paulette had to share.

The singer-songwriter went to Instagram to share that —not only was she pregnant — she and her partner, who is a cattle rancher named Ross, eloped sometime in 2023. No details on the elopement were disclosed, but Paulette confirmed their baby girl was due towards the end of 2024.

(Photo: Sebron Snyder/Penske Media via Getty Images)

"Howdy from the [ACM Awards] carpet...surprise-We eloped last year and we are having a baby girl this fall...and I'm pretty sure he'll call *HER* Darlin'," Paulette wrote, referencing her recent single "Darlin'."

The singer then added, "We are so thankful."

Paulette also spoke with PEOPLE about the upcoming baby, noting that she's excited to see a daddy-daughter bond grow between Ross and their first child.

"I'm excited to see her with her dad and to see her with a cowboy," she said. "You know, he's just somebody that is so tough, and I feel like they're both going to bring out great things in each other."