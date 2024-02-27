Gabourey Sidibe Announces Pregnancy, Expecting Twins With Husband Brandon Frankel

Gabourey Sidibe is set to welcome two new additions to her family. On Tuesday, the Oscar nominee, 39, revealed on her Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting twins with her husband, Brandon Frankel.

In a series of pictures shared by the actress, she is wearing a bright pink dress and posing with her husband while cradling her growing baby bump. Sidibe also shared a picture of the couple pushing twin strollers together in addition to a picture of the couple looking at each other in a mirror. Sidibe partnered with Babylist to announce the exciting news, creating a registry for her bundle of joy.

"I'm pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we're giving them each a baby to take care of!" Sidibe wrote in the caption. "Double the babies,double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!"

When Sidibe appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan Monday in December, she revealed that she had married Frankel, who was in the studio audience at the time she made the announcement.

Having described how they met each other on a dating app in November 2020 and got engaged, Sidibe explained, "The thing about weddings is I don't like them. I don't like them. Here's an example of how much I don't like them: I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago."

The hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest had initially been puzzled and asked if this was "breaking news," Sidibe replied yes and added that about four months after their engagement, they had tied the knot "at the kitchen table." "I really don't like weddings," she said.

In a December 2022 Brides interview with Sidibe and Frankel, the actress spoke openly about not being sure whether she wanted to host a wedding. "The entire time we have been engaged, I've always been like, 'No, we shouldn't have a wedding,'" she said at the time. "Maybe we'll throw a barbecue, get married in the bathroom, and then we'll come out and tell everyone we're married."

Sidibe also mentioned that if she did have a wedding, it would not look like the typical vow exchange seen in many ceremonies. "It cannot be a traditional wedding," she noted. "Really, it can't be. I don't want anything done the 'traditional' way."

In addition, Sidibe said she wasn't certain she'd find true love. "I couldn't imagine dating someone I actually liked," she confessed. "Turns out, totally possible! So, I'm really happy to have been wrong about where I saw my life going, partnership-wise. [Brandon] is an incredible, incredible partner."