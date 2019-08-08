Saints Side With NFL Over Fans in Louisiana Supreme Court Lawsuit

The New Orleans Saints just shocked the fans by siding with the NFL in a lawsuit stemming from the NFC Championship Game. The league attorney has been trying to block a lawsuit brought about by Antonio LeMon, citing concerns about possible “frivolous lawsuits,” but all efforts have been in vain. The Saints just changed the conversation with these latest revelations.

According to David Hammer of WWL-TV, the team has filed a brief to the Louisiana Supreme Court in favor of the NFL’s argument. He reports that the Saints share the fans’ disappointment, but they already achieved the changes they want with the new pass-interference replay rule.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In late July, a judge in Louisiana ordered NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three league officials from January’s NFC Championship Game to be questioned under oath about a play late in the fourth quarter. There was a blatant missed pass interference penalty when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman illegally hit Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis.

As it turns out, the Saints are not the only ones wanting to put this penalty behind them. Lewis, who now plays for the Detroit Lions, was asked about the play on Tuesday, and he said that he is done talking about it. He just wants to focus on his new team.

“I done answered so many questions about that play,” Lewis said, according to the Detroit Free Press. “So I’m over it. I’m over that.”

While the Saints are in favor of the NFL’s argument, that does not mean that the case will be over, barring a surprising decision by the Louisiana Supreme Court. LeMon, the attorney that filed the lawsuit, alleges fraud on the part of NFL officials, and he seeks $75,000 in damages. If the case is successful, the money will be donated to former Saints star, Steve Gleason’s charity to aid people with neuromuscular diseases.

Currently, the depositions are scheduled to take place in September. Judge Nicole Sheppard also set Aug. 22 for the next hearing in the lawsuit. Whether Goodell and the league officials take part in this hearing remains to be seen, but the New Orleans Saints would simply prefer to forge ahead toward the regular season.