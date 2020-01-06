Saints Honor Late Sports Reporter Carley McCord by Reserving Seat in Press Box

The New Orleans Saints did something special for local sports reporter Carley McCord who died in a plane crash last month. Before the team’s playoff contest against the Minnesota Vikings, the Saints reserved a seat in the press box for McCord who covered the Saints on a regular basis. WDSU sports anchor and reporter Fletcher Mackel took a photo of the press box seat and he said it was a “classy” move by the Saints.

McCord was a freelance broadcaster who contributed to Cox Sports Television, ESPN3 and WDSU in New Orleans according to USA Today. She died in a plane crash on Dec. 28 as she was traveling from Louisiana to Atlanta to cover the Peach Bowl. LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger was McCord’s father-in-law and head coach Ed Orgeron was the one who had to tell him the horrible news.

“I was the one that had to tell [Ensminger], and … here’s what he said: ‘Coach, we’re gonna get through this,’” Orgeron said after the 63-28 win over the Sooners in Peach Bowl according to ESPN. “And obviously he was distraught, but he called a great game today. So, just goes to show you the integrity and the grit and the character of the men on our football team.”

WDSU-TV in New Orleans, who employed McCord as a sideline reporter, released a statement on her passing. Station president and general manager Joel Vilmenay said: “We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family. Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.

McCord’s husband talked to Sports Illustrated and he revealed she sent him a text message before she boarded her flight. However, he couldn’t respond because he was at work.

“I don’t have my phone and she sends me a message saying she loved me,” Steve Ensminger Jr. told Sports Illustrated. “I was in and out of a nightmare, not being able to tell what was real and what wasn’t.”

Ensminger continued: “It is by far the most pain, angst and terror and just darkest time of my life and I honestly don’t know how long it will last because I still don’t believe it. “I don’t want to believe it.”