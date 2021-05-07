Ryan Sheckler Says He’s ‘Borderline Traumatized’ After Filming His MTV Reality Show

✖

Over a decade later, Ryan Sheckler is coming forward and talking about how he really felt about being on his reality series Life of Ryan. His show ran from 2007 to 2008 on MTV and showed the skateboarder's life from his work life to the one he had at home. However, he's now opening up and admitting that he was "borderline traumatized" at the things that happened behind-the-scenes that left him shook.

The 31-year-old is now accusing production team of manipulating his personal life and name-calling. He recently opened up on In Depth with Graham Bensinger saying when the team interfered with his relationships, that's what eventually became the "last straw" for him. "So, we break up once and then cameras are on, we break up again, cut. Now, the mood's really awkward. And then, you know, they come over to me and they're like, 'Hey, that wasn't enough. We need to do it again.'"

He continued, "And so that's where the show became acting and it became like this thing where it was like, 'This is not what we signed up for and this is not what it started out as." Sheckler got candid with listeners and viewers as he opened up about the fact that he carries his emotions deep and doesn't like to hurt people, and because he was forced to do some of the things he was, it "broke my heart" and "borderline traumatized me." He then noted that he didn't get into another relationship until he was 25-years-old because he didn't want to go through the breakup process again.

"I didn't want to have to go through a breakup again. I have a heart, man, and I have very strong emotions and I do not like hurting people's feelings [...] to blatantly have to hurt people's feelings over and over again for the sake of television — for ratings, literally — no, it rocked me." He noted because the show felt more like "acting" that's when he started realizing he may not want to sign on for any more seasons if it was going to he like that.

When he was asked if he had any regrets about not continuing with the show, he said he's happy with the decision he made. "It served its purpose," he said. "I learned the lessons I was supposed to learn from doing it. Yeah, I wouldn't take it back either." He also detailed the time he was made fun of for crying on camera when he found out his parents were getting a divorce. He said that he found out while he was being filmed and because of the emotion that would naturally effect anyone, he didn't appreciate being made fun of for it.