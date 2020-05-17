Ryan Newman Is Officially Back, and NASCAR Fans Are Pumped

Veteran NASCAR driver Ryan Newman returned to the track on Sunday — along with stock car racing — for The Real Heroes 400. This event at Darlington Raceway marked the end of a 10-week postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fans woke up on Sunday morning with considerable excitement. Racing was back, and fans once again had the opportunity to watch Newman compete for the victory.

Before and during the race, NASCAR fans made it very clear that they were pumped about Newman's return. They were slightly stunned that he had been able to recover so quickly from his crash in the season-opening Daytona 500, but they were grateful that he had avoided serious injuries. With the crash behind him, Newman could now compete for a victory at Darlington. He has reiterated that his goal is to secure a spot in the playoffs with Roush Fenway Racing and winning at the Lady in Black would be the first step towards that goal.