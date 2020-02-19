Ryan Newman Fans Flood His Joyous Fishing Photo From Just Before Daytona 500 in Wake of Crash

Racing fans around the country are still reeling over the news about Ryan Newman‘s terrifying crash at the end of the Daytona 500. Following the incident, fans have flocked to one of Newman’s most recent Instagram posts, which showcases him on a fishing excursion, in order to send him positive words and prayers.

Days before his scary Daytona 500 crash, Newman posted a photo on Instagram of one of his latest catches. He captioned the snap with a simple and sweet, “Good to be enjoying the #outdoors,” along with a hashtag for the then-upcoming Daytona 500 race. Now, fans have commented on the photo in order to send positive vibes his way as he recuperates after the alarming ordeal.

“wow man, just wow, crazy how things can change that quick, prayers man for a safe recovery,” one fan wrote.

“Hope your alright man have you in our prayers,” another wrote.

“Hoping you’re ok, Ryan! All of us in the comments are praying for you!!” yet another fan commented on Newman’s Instagram post.

Several others also commented to let Newman know that they were thinking of him, with many of those fans adding prayer hand emojis to their posts to showcase that they were praying for his well-being.

Newman was in the lead heading into the final lap of the race, but he, unfortunately, crashed moments before he could cross the finish line. His car subsequently overturned several times and caught on fire as a result of the crash. Newman was later transported to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, following the incident.

On Tuesday afternoon, Roush Fenway, for which Newman races, released a statement in which they detailed that the race car driver was “awake and speaking.”

“Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at the Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is awake and speaking with family and doctors,” the statement read. “Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond.”

“We will continue to provide information as it becomes available,” their statement concluded.

As of right now, Newman’s exact condition remains unclear. But, like Roush Fenway’s statement detailed, they will be certain to give NASCAR fans any updates when they are able to.