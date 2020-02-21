Ryan Newman Daytona 500 Crash: Ryan Blaney Breaks Silence, and 2 NASCAR Fans Debate Wreck Details

Ryan Blaney broke his silence about the Ryan Newman crash at the Daytona 500 on Thursday and two fans got into a debate about it. Blaney was the driver that nudged Newman’s car which started and put Newman in the hospital. Blaney wrote a long note about the incident and one fan blamed him for the crash.

“Didn’t he literally push Newman’s car which eventually make him crash into the wall,” the fan wrote on Twitter. “NASCAR needs to review its rules for allowing direct car to car contact at 200 mph or next time they won’t be so lucky.”

Another fan responded to the tweet and said with the drivers going 200 miles per hour, it’s not Blaney’s fault.

“Blaney only pushed for a good 50 feet,” the fan wrote. “At 205mph you can police that. Ryan was moving up and Blaney down. The bumpers being rounded he just hooked. It’s a package problem not a driver problem. Need to slow the closure rate. Similar to the 13-14 package.”

There are very few people who are pointing the finger at Blaney. However, he still feels bad about the entire situation.

“I don’t think you will ever see someone as tough as Ryan Newman, to see him walk out of that hospital with his girls brought a tear to my eye,” Blaney, 26, said in his statement. “I was lucky enough to speak with him last night briefly about what happened Monday, it was just good to hear his voice to be honest. His Ryan Newman humor was at large and brought a smile to my face. The recovery he has made the past few days have been remarkable. I look forward to seeing him soon to talk about it more.”

Blaney continued: “We are all competitors racing for wins every weekend but at the same time are one big family, and you never want to see family get hurt. Have been replaying the events in my head over and over about what I could’ve done differently ever since.”

He finished the statement by saying he was”very lucky to have a great family, friends, team and incredible fans”that have had his back the entire week. Newman was released from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon and he’s expected to make a full recovery.