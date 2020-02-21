Ryan Newman Crash: What NASCAR Fans Said After Donald Trump Weighed In

Following NASCAR driver Ryan Newman‘s frightening crash during the Daytona 500, President Donald Trump weighed in, prompting many fans to react. After the news of Newman’s crash was reported, Trump too to Twitter to express support, writing, “Praying for Ryan Newman, a great and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan.” The comment set of a storm of responses from social media users, ranging from added support to harsh criticism.

@IngrahamAngle just stated that he’s in stable condition and the roll cage saved him!! God is good! — 🌸 Pink Lady 4 Trump🌸 (@pink_lady56) February 18, 2020

“You don’t even know who he is. You are just tweeting this because you have been told it would be good PR,” commented one user.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Prayers work … Thank the Lord!!! Stable but serious condition

…not life threatening!!!” exclaimed one other user, while someone else added, “Thank you Mr. President.”

Scroll down to see more reactions to Trump’s message for Newman.

​

Trump will tweet out prayers for a NASCAR driver but he never acknowledged the two soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan & one in Kenya. I wonder why?



Sgt. Javier Gutierrez – Hispanic

Sgt. Antonio Rodriguez – Hispanic

Army Spc. Henry Mayfield – Black — Tangee Lingard (@ann_lingard) February 18, 2020

Trump will tweet out prayers for a NASCAR driver but he never acknowledged the two soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan & one in Kenya. I wonder why?



Sgt. Javier Gutierrez – Hispanic

Sgt. Antonio Rodriguez – Hispanic

Army Spc. Henry Mayfield – Black — Tangee Lingard (@ann_lingard) February 18, 2020

​

Praying for Ryan Newman followed immediately by a retweet of Gym Jordan?



What is wrong with you? (Oh, never mind.)#GymJordanResign #GymJordanKnew — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) February 18, 2020

We all hope and pray Ryan Newman is OK.



But I will point out that Donald Trump takes hours (if ever) to send “hopes and prayers” to shooting victims, but moments after a NASCAR driver is in an accident, Trump sends well wishes.



What’s the difference? NASCAR fans are his base. pic.twitter.com/PKpG8sxS8r — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) February 18, 2020

​

You could give two craps about Ryan Newman, so glad the race rained out on you, I was boycotting yesterday and a matter of fact if you hadn’t insisted on your redo of the #Bushcopycat, the race would have started on time, the outcome may have been different. #Selfish — Julia Hutchison (@Jhutch249) February 18, 2020

Seriously Mr. President, you have won over the ❤️’s of every single living person today. Thank you, sir, for being awesome! #TrumpIsLove — Ⓜ️ancrush (🅾️n Trump) (@RealMancrush45) February 18, 2020

​

I’m a liberal. I despise Trump.

This is NOT a time for politics.

My heart goes out to Ryan Newman and his loved ones. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) February 18, 2020

Pop quiz: What is the number on the door of Newman’s car? This should be easy for you. After all, you are a huge @NASCAR fan and were totally stoked to be the grand marshal at the #Daytona500. — Juno Buchanan (@JunoBuchanan) February 18, 2020

​

Pop quiz: What is the number on the door of Newman’s car? This should be easy for you. After all, you are a huge @NASCAR fan and were totally stoked to be the grand marshal at the #Daytona500. — Juno Buchanan (@JunoBuchanan) February 18, 2020

Thank you for attending and making this race so special for everyone around the country. Now we all lift our hearts in prayer for Ryan. pic.twitter.com/Vnqd08fmFP — Scott Atkins 💯 (@ScottFantasy) February 18, 2020

​

The last person I want to hear talking about Ryan Newman is Donald Trump! If his lips are moving you know he is lying! Go cuddle with your buddy Barr!😎 — Andy Hoffman (@crimefollowsme) February 18, 2020

God be with Ryan Newman. Wrap him in your love and armor for a full recovery.



God bless Ryan and President Trump. #Freedom #Love #Prayer #Grace #Hope — Revelation Reign (@RevelationReig3) February 18, 2020

​

Our thoughts r with Newman for a swift & complete recovery. The accident is rather shocking, given that drivers routinely walk away from most accidents. That said, it’s sad to see your Tweet. U probably had no idea who he was before the accident, probably wouldn’t have cared if.. — Mapleveewesem (@mapleveewesem) February 18, 2020