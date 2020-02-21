Ryan Newman Crash: Denny Hamlin Tweets ‘Ridiculous’ Photo and Fans Chime In

Denny Hamlin fans are almost as floored as he is by the constant misspellings of his first name. Following his win at Monday’s Daytona 500 (as well as a scary crash that hospitalized Ryan Newman for two days), the NASCAR driver has shared a few instances this week where there has been confusion over his name, including Thursday afternoon when a cashier at a restaurant wrote it as “Denni” on his receipt.

I mean this is just getting ridiculous pic.twitter.com/INSQAzQpNG — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 20, 2020

“I mean this is just getting ridiculous,” Hamlin quipped in the caption.

Earlier in the week, he marveled at yet another misspelling of his name. News of his second-straight Daytona 500 victory appearing in the ribbon scroll of the News Corp building in the Theater District of New York City — but the only problem was that his name was misspelled as “Danny” Hamlin.

Fake news. Who is DANNY hamlin? pic.twitter.com/WEYvlt2CR3 — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 19, 2020

“Danny Hamlin?” Hamlin asked incredulously in a video he shared to social media. “Who the hell is Danny Hamlin?!”

Take it with a grain of salt Donnie👍🏻 — Sweet George, Willie & Tiffany (@sweetgeorge48) February 20, 2020

Donny, you just won the Daytona 500! Don’t be so upset. Seriously, great win, DENNY! — TheMHL (@TheMHL1) February 20, 2020

Yep I agree, Dennie — Rob Joe Bell (@RJChandris59) February 20, 2020

Several fans poked even more fun at Hamlin with their responses, calling him by yet another incorrect first name.

Others joked that with three Daytona 500 career wins, Hamlin is still inching his way to legitimacy.

They’re getting closer. Just gotta win a 4th 500 and they’ll have it down for sure. — iRacing.com (@iRacing) February 20, 2020

One letter correct for every 500 win those are the rules — Evan Posocco🎙 (@evanposocco) February 20, 2020

One person remembered a particularly fond racing memory from SpongeBob SquarePants in which Squidward Tentacles’ last name was misspelled on his Snail Racing Cup first place trophy.

Others admitted to getting the racer’s name wrong themselves.

Sorry, but my son sometimes calls you “Denty” 😉 — K E (@khemory) February 20, 2020

Go to Denny’s… If the server spells your name wrong they shouldn’t be working there 🤣 — Patricia McCormack (@Pmac2888) February 20, 2020

I bet they’d get it right if you ate at Denny’s — PackMan33 (@jeffharris33) February 20, 2020

Some suggested Hamlin try his luck at Denny’s, where his name surely would not be misspelled.

Several fans were distracted by the timestamp on Hamlin’s receipt, which was marked 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2020.

Ordered at 2:20 on 2/20 of 2020 — RotoDoc 🐝 #TeamPete Precinct Captain (@RotoDoc) February 20, 2020