Ex-NFL QB Ryan Mallett Arrested in Arkansas for DWI

Former NFL quarterback and college football star Ryan Mallett was recently arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing his car in Arkansas on Tuesday according to TMZ. Police said Mallet was involved in a two-car crash and he crossed the center line while he was driving. It was also reported Mallett’s blood-alcohol level was at 0.8.

So far, Mallett has yet to comment on the incident, but the timing of it is not great as TMZ said he recently accepted an invite to the XFL Draft which is being held in October. The XFL is the new professional football league that will start playing next year. He was one of the players that took part in an XFL showcase in Tampa Bay over the summer and he’s looked at as one of the top quarterbacks to be taken in the draft.

Mallet played college football at Arkansas and had a standout career.

“As a redshirt junior in 2010, Mallett guided the Razorbacks to a 10-win season that culminated in a trip to the Sugar Bowl, where they fell to Ohio State,” Chance Linton of 247Sports wrote. “In 13 games, he passed for 3,869 yards with 32 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He was once again voted second-team All-SEC and finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting.

“In 26 games with the Razorbacks, Mallett completed 491 of 814 passes (60.3 pct.) for 7,493 yards with 62 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while adding six rushing touchdowns.”

Before the 2011 NFL draft, Mallett was looked at as a player who could have a great NFL career.

“Mallett has the arm strength and size of a franchise NFL quarterback but still needs to continue to develop his accuracy and decision-making consistency,” the experts at NFL.com wrote. “Can drive the ball down field and hit the deep out. When drop mechanics are sound, shows the ability to stick the ball into tiny windows. Has played in pro-style systems and understands reads and progressions but is still prone to taking some risks.

“Release is natural and over-the-top. Exhibits leadership qualities on the field but front offices will want to further investigate his character and ability to take coaching. Mallett’s a really enticing package and will likely come off the board in round one.”

Mallett was selected by the New England Patriots in the third round of the draft. He played for the Pats for three seasons before joining the Baltimore Ravens. Mallett was in Baltimore for two seasons and he then spent two years with the Houston Texans.