Russell Wilson Gets Grim News on Finger Injury

Russell Willson will miss some time after suffering a finger injury this week. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback underwent surgery on his injured finger Friday and is expected to be out for roughly six weeks. The operation required screws to stabilize Wilson’s finger, which leads to why he will be out of action for nearly two months.

“Russell Wilson injured his right middle finger during last night’s game versus the Rams,” Dr. Steven Shin, a Los Angeles-based orthopedic surgeon, said in a statement. “He sustained two injuries to the finger: an extensor tendon rupture (mallet finger) and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of the proximal interphalangeal joint. He had successful surgery today in Los Angeles by hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Surgery Center to repair both injuries. He will start therapy this weekend and it is highly anticipated that he will return to play later this season.”

Wilson suffered the injury in the Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams. In the third quarter, Wilson’s hand hit the wrist of defensive lineman Aaron Donald on a pass attempt. X-rays on Wilson’s finger came back negative, but Wilson underwent surgery following an MRI.

“Based on what I saw today, I am fully confident Russell will return to the NFL this season and play at the same world-class level that fans have come to expect of one of the game’s very best quarterbacks,” Dr. Shin added. The injury means that Wilson will miss a game for the first time in his 10-year career. He has been the starting quarterback since the beginning of the 2012 season and has played in 149 regular-season games and 16 playoff games.

“This is Russ at his finest in terms of competitiveness,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s doing everything possible to be ready to take advantage of whatever is available to him. He’s tuned in and focused, he was up all night working it, he’s already flying to go see the docs. Everything has been done as fast and as efficiently as possible. It’s looking ahead, we’re already looking at getting right and coming back, that’s how we’re talking about it, and I know that he’ll maximize whatever the timeframe is. He’s going to do a fantastic job of doing whatever he’s up against.”