Ronda Rousey Reveals Her Post-Pregnancy Figure 10 Days After Welcoming Baby Girl

Ronda Rousey is a new mom as she welcomed her baby girl with husband Travis Browne in late September. And just 10 days after giving birth, the 34-year-old UFC and WWE star went to Instagram to show off her figure. And in the caption, Rousey talked about what her mom did shortly after having her sister.

“10 days postpartum – my mom went back to training 6 days after having my sister Maria, then made weight and won the judo US Open 6 weeks later… when she was pregnant with me she only gained 12 pounds – and I was an 8 lbs baby! I’ve decided to let her keep those records,” Rousey wrote.

“My body seems to be recovering faster than I hoped, but I won’t really know if Pō tossed a grenade on the way out till my 6 week checkup. Since breaking both my hands and getting pregnant it feels like I lost a lifetime of muscle – it’s easy to get discouraged over all that lost progress – but if anything I’m looking forward to getting cleared to train again even more. This is an opportunity start over and mold my body into its next phase.”

Rousey announced that she and Browne were having a baby in June. In July, Rousey went Instagram to get candid about her pregnancy. “I cannot wait to meet this baby-to see what she’s like, how’s she’s uniquely her, how she’s like me and her dad. I’m dying to see the color of her eyes,” she wrote at the time, per PEOPLE. “What’s her laugh gunna sound like? When she clears her throat is she gunna do it [the] same way me and my mom do?”

Rousey continued: “I wish I could say that pregnancy feels amazing, that I’ve never felt more powerful as a woman. But it feels more like my organs are being crushed by the miracle of life. I’ve never felt more exhausted, unmotivated or aware of gravity. Some days I have to lay on my side for hours just to comfortably breathe. There’s no break, it’s a grind, I’m just trying to get through one day at a time.” Rousey is a former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and finished her MMA career with a 12-2 record. In WWE Rousey won the Raw Women’s Championship but lost it to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.