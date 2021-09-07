Ron Goldman’s Dad Has Absolutely Savage Response to O.J. Simpson’s COVID-19 Scare

Fred Goldman did not hold back when talking about O.J. Simpon’s battle with COVID-19. While speaking with the New York Daily News last month, Goldman said it was a “shame” that Simpson didn’t die from the virus. Goldman’s son, Ron, was murdered in 1994, and Simpson was arrested for the crime. However, Simpson was found not guilty of killing Goldman and his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson in 1995.

“I certainly don’t think he deserves any sympathy,” Goldman said. “He’s alive, he’s free. He can do anything he wants. Everything my son can’t do.” When being interviewed by The Athletic, Simpson revealed he had a thought battle with COVID-19. The legendary NFL running back revealed that he thought he was going to die.

“When I had COVID, I almost couldn’t get out of bed,” Simpson, 74, said. “I made it to my balcony, trying to breathe. I couldn’t catch my breath. I felt vulnerable and for the first time thought I might be near the end. Since that day, I have wondered. Do I want to be buried? Do I want to be cremated? Years ago, I would have left it up to Nicole because I know she would have done the right thing.”

Fred Goldman, 80, is surprised that Simpson thought about death for the first time when he got COVID. “Honestly, the only thing that strikes a chord with me is that he didn’t think about death before. I think about his death all the time. I can think of no one better suited to be underground,” Goldman revealed. Simpson was acquitted in 1995, one year after Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman’s death. However, the former NFL running back was found civilly liable for killing his ex-wife and Goldman. He also spent nine years in a Nevada federal prison for an armed memorabilia heist at a Las Vegas Casino. Despite all that, Simpson seems to be enjoying his life.

“How many Americans, even today, wouldn’t like to live my life?” Simpson asked. “I don’t work. I play golf four or five days a week. I go out to dinner a couple of nights with friends. People want to buy me drinks. I’m always taking pictures with people. Ladies hug me.”