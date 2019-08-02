Roman Reigns Summerslam Incident Caused by Forklift Driver

Roman Reigns came close to suffering a major injury right before one of the WWE‘s biggest events of the year. On Friday, it was announced that an error by a forklift driver was the cause of Reigns suffering an accident on the show SmackDown Live this past Tuesday night. Reigns was going to make a SummerSlam challenge, but that was put on hold when “tons of steel beams” came at him and nearly crippling the superstar. The WWE said the identity of the forklift driver has not been determined.

This shuts down the rumors of a possible storyline and a superstar being the cause of the incident considering Reigns was able to walk away with no injuries to report. Had he suffered a serious injury, it would have been extremely disappointing considering the year he has had.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in October 2018, Reigns announced he’s battling with leukemia and was forced to relinquish the Universal Championship belt. He was originally diagnosed with the disease back in May 2007 when he signed a deal with the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. It went into remission two years after the diagnosis.

In February, Reigns returned to the WWE and announced the cancer was in remission once again and he came back to in-ring action shortly after the announcement. Reigns doesn’t have any championship belts around his waist, but he recently won an ESPY Award for Best WWE Moment. And this week is a big week for Reigns as his new movie, “Hobbs and Shaw,” is out in theatres. The former Georgia Tech football star was able to land a role in the film due to his cousin being the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

However, Johnson didn’t know Reigns wanted to be a part of the film.

“Yeah, it’s kind of a funny story. I kind of just snuck my audition tape in there, Reigns said in an interview with Comics Beat. I did pretty well, and it worked its way up the channels and then finally DJ hit me up and said, ‘What the heck? I didn’t know you wanted to be a part of this,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, totally,’ but I think at that point, they had already gotten a good idea of what I was able to do and know who I was and see me on tape and get a feel for what was auditioning for the role rather than me just getting there, and they’re like, ‘Who the heck signed this guy up? We have no clue what he can do, and he’s not performing to the standard they had hoped,’ so I just wanted to make sure they knew exactly what they were getting.”