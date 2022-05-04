Former Pro Bowl Quarterback Eyeing NFL Return After Missing 2021 Season

✖

An NFL quarterback who missed the entire 2021 season is ready to get back on the field. Robert Griffin III recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and said he had received some calls from NFL teams after recording a 4.48 40-yard Dash at Rich Eisen's charity event.

"Yes, I did get some calls because of that 4.48," Griffin said, per CBS Sports. Eisen asked Griffin if he wanted to play football again. "I'm a young guy, 32 years old," he said. "We see guys like Tom Brady playing until they're 45. Now he's got seven Super Bowl rings, so that kind of plays into that, and I don't have any. But the desire to play is still there and you know, I've just been blessed that ESPN has given me an opportunity to do what I've done for the past eight months in the broadcast world while also understanding that I still have a desire to play."

Griffin last played in Dec. 2020 when he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens and the backup QB for Lamar Jackson. In his three seasons with the Ravens, Griffin played in 14 games with two stars and three for 288 yards one touchdown and four interceptions. Griffin signed with the Ravens in April 2018 after spending the entire 2017 season as a free agent. He was a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and played in five games with five starts. In those five games, Griffin threw for 886 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 190 yards and two scores.

Griffin was selected No. 2 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft by Washington. He was named to the Pro Bowl and won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2012 after throwing for 3,200 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 815 yards and seven touchdowns. But due to multiple injuries over the years, Griffin could never find the same success and was cut by Washington in March 2016. For his college career, Griffin played at Baylor and won the Heisman Trophy in 2011 after throwing for 4,293 yards and 37 touchdowns while rushing for 699 yards and 10 touchdowns.