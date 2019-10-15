Rob Gronkowski Confirms He’s Not Returning to NFL

Rob Gronkowski made it clear when it comes to where he stands with his retirement from the NFL. On Tuesday, Gronk made an appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show and he shot down any rumors of him possibly coming out of retirement and making a comeback.

“I’ll give an answer. Obviously, when I retired I retired for a reason because I needed to step away. So it would be a no, he said per Sports Illustrated. “There it is. But I never say no because I said no and everyone was like ‘yeah, he’s kidding.’ It’s a no. In my mind, that’s how it is. It’s a no.”

The former New England Patriots tight end also he likes where he’s at right now which is working for Fox Sports as an NFL analyst.

“No. I’m very satisfied where I am at,” he said. “I say it all the time, I would have never left the game if I was going to be itching every single day. I’ve said that before many times too. I had that thought, too, would I be missing it? I just knew that it needed to be done. I’m very satisfied where I am at.”

The interesting thing about this is when Tom Brady made his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show, he said he wouldn’t try to get his former teammate to come out of retirement.

“Look, I love that guy. I am so happy that he’s enjoying his time. I am happy that he’s enjoying his life.” Brady said. “He seems to really be doing a lot of great things. He knows how I feel about him. I want what is best for him. He’s the only person that can make those decisions. I don’t lobby for those things.

“I have a great relationship with him. He has given actually a hell of a lot to our team already over the course of a long period of time, and I think people should be very appreciative for what he’s brought to the team and what he’s brought to the region. I think he’s a very special guy. He’s just in a different phase of his life.”

Gronkowski retired from the NFL back in March after playing with the Patriots for nine seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl five times the All-Pro Team four times and he helped the Patriots win Super Bowls in 2014, 2016 and 2018.