Rob Gronkowski Reacts to Tom Brady's Underwear Thirst Trap

Tom Brady had the internet buzzing when he posted a photo of him in nothing but his underwear. And when his former teammate Rob Gronkowski saw the picture, he had some advice for the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback who recently announced his retirement from the NFL.

"I don't think he did it right... his hand is not in the right place," Gronkowski told Entertainment Tonight at Fox's Sports Day. "He's covering up a little bit. You're not supposed to be covering up! That's what's supposed to be showing. You gotta show the package, Tom." But Gronkowski had some good things to say about the photo as well.

"Everything looks good, beside his hand placement," Gronkowski told reporters on Tuesday. "When I saw that I was a little shocked. It's uncharacteristic of him, for sure. But that's what we love about Tom "When he throws a curveball, it's always for the fun and it's always great to see him doing that."

While Brady might enjoy posting thirst trap photos, the 45-year-old is staying with multiple projects, including prepping to become an NFL analyst for Fox Sports. However, Brady recently told FS1 host Colin Cowherd that he won't start his new job until the start of the 2024 NFL season.

"Decompression's important," Brady said. "You're on this crazy treadmill/hamster wheel loving it at the same time. It's a daily fight…For me, I want to be great at what I do. Talking last week to the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there, [they're going to allow me] to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024." Brady went on to say that he wants to "take some time to really learn, to become great at what I do [and] thinking about the opportunity and make sure I don't rush into anything. I never wanted to let anybody down and I think that's the biggest motivator in what I do."

Brady just finished up a 23-year NFL career. He played his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and the final three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played in 10 Super Bowls while winning seven of them and also won five Super Bowl MVPs.