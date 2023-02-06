Tom Brady Raises Eyebrows With Underwear Selfie

Tom Brady is having a little fun in the early stages of his retirement. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback recently went to social media to post a photo of him wearing just a pair of brown boxers from his Brady Brand line. The picture was all part of a bet with his Brady Brand clothing line which reminded him that he said back in June that he would recreate some of his underwear model's photos if his tweet got 40,000 likes, according to PEOPLE.

This underwear selfie comes nearly one week after Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after spending 23 seasons in the league. "I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first," Brady, 45, said. "It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I...really thank you guys...so much. To every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream." Here's a look at fans reacting to the selfie.