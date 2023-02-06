Tom Brady Raises Eyebrows With Underwear Selfie
Tom Brady is having a little fun in the early stages of his retirement. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback recently went to social media to post a photo of him wearing just a pair of brown boxers from his Brady Brand line. The picture was all part of a bet with his Brady Brand clothing line which reminded him that he said back in June that he would recreate some of his underwear model's photos if his tweet got 40,000 likes, according to PEOPLE.
This underwear selfie comes nearly one week after Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after spending 23 seasons in the league. "I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first," Brady, 45, said. "It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I...really thank you guys...so much. To every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream." Here's a look at fans reacting to the selfie.
The Selfie
Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @bradybrand 😬😬 https://t.co/9bN6N3WbSN pic.twitter.com/3lSgRXKc0F— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 6, 2023
One person asked: "Why did you pull your underwear up over your bellybutton?"prevnext
'Skip Bayless' Reaction
Skip Bayless when he sees this pic.twitter.com/ccC35YSbY7— Sagnik Basu (@_sagnikbasu) February 6, 2023
One fan replied: "Brooooo this s— killed me lmfaoooo."prevnext
Just Bad
Tom Brady posting a thirst trap. This man is down BAD. pic.twitter.com/bzZDwp82OX— samantha bush (@takeyourzoloft) February 6, 2023
One person wrote: "And Giselle is somewhere absolutely not caring lol I love that for her."prevnext
Do It Right
Did I do it right? @TomBrady @bradybrand @TB12sports 😬😬 https://t.co/JzVJKyPx1v pic.twitter.com/KEBUFhfAaJ— Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) February 6, 2023
One person replied: "I prob wouldn't have gone with the bunk beds for this shot. Not everybody knows you're at a party house in AZ lmfao."prevnext
LFG
Tom Brady in his thirst trap era LFG https://t.co/G4BruWpyUK— Tanya Ray Fox (@TanyaRayFox) February 6, 2023
One fan tweeted: "This is the majority of men on dating apps. Men who fumbled their marriage due to hubris and think they are still young and attractive (in their 40/50s) and don't want to pay for play (I'm not an SD) and wonder why they aren't matching 20 somethings. Men are very delusional."prevnext
Not Loving It
Woke up to a Tom Brady thirst trap all over the TL and I could’ve went my whole life without seeing that— Mal 🏈💙 (@MalTalksNYG) February 6, 2023
One Twitter user wrote: "this is the most divorced middle-aged man photo I've ever seen in my life omg."prevnext
Just Scarred
logging on to twitter at 9 am just to see a Tom Brady thirst trap and be scarred for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/6n26a0BREk— alyssa (@lyssax86) February 6, 2023
And this fan said: "Utterly sexless. Some sort of uncanny valley thing going on here, where when my brain sees the picture as a whole it registers 'hot guy' but when I look at the constituent pieces it looks like an android draped himself in human skin."prev