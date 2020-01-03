Rob Gronkowski Becomes Personal Trainer for Fitplan App

Rob Gronkowski is not returning to the New England Patriots in the near future. However, Patriots fans can workout with Gronk as he’s now a personal trainer. On Wednesday, the personal training app, Fitplan, announced Gronkowski has signed on to be a personal trainer. He joins Instagram superstar Sommer Ray and internationally-known Mexican meteorologist Yanet Garcia.

“I’m stoked at having another way to connect with followers and help them work towards their fitness goals,” Gronkowski said in a press release. “It was a no brainer to join the talented roster with fellow pro athletes and share the workouts that carried me through my career and beyond.”

Gronk, Ray and Garcia will join the Fitplan roster that includes baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and four-time Olympian Ryan Lochte. Gronkowski will provide his “training tips and programs to reach people who are looking for accessible on-demand personal training.”

“We’ve built Fitplan to be the home for the world’s best trainers, athletes, and fitness personalities, partnering with Gronk, Ray and Garcia is another great validation we are building the best team on the planet.” Fitplan co-founder and President, Cam Speck said.

Fitplan was launched in 2016 and the workouts range from 20-30 minute routines to 90-minute sessions. It’s available for iPhone and Android and a seven-day free trial is available which can be found on the Fitplan homepage.

Patriots fans love seeing Gronk doing well, but they would like to have him back on the roster, especially with the way the team has played the last eight games of the season. New England finished the regular season with a 12-4 record and they will face the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday. They are coming off a disappointing loss to the Miami Dolphins which prevented them from having a first-round bye in the playoffs.

“I wouldn’t say ‘never coming back,’” Gronkowski said to Mike Reiss back in November. “I’m 30 years old. I’m young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I’m feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man.”

Gronkowski helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls during his nine seasons with the team. He made such an impact he was recently named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team.