Rob Gronkowski Shows off ‘New Christmas Tradition’ and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has a “new Christmas tradition” and it’s something fans seem to really love. On Instagram, Gronkowski posted a video of him being a human bull as he had family members get on his back and see how long they can stay on just like what you would see in professional human bull riding.

That led to, family members, friends and fans showing love to Gronk for his “new Christmas tradition, Chris Gronkowski, Rob Gronkowski’s brother, wrote: ” I got two boys over here waiting for a ride from Dr. Santa Gronk.”

“You’re redefining the ‘child’s pose’ in yoga. Get it?” WWE superstar Mojo Rawley wrote.

“I love that you are so close to your family,” one fan wrote. “Just awesome!”

“So where’s the video where she’s the bull and you’re the rider?” another fan wrote.

“She’s going to whack her head on the floor,” a third fan added.

It seems like Gronk is enjoying his time away from football. And while that might be a great way to relieve stress, the legendary tight end also does jigsaw puzzles to sharpen his mind.

“It just lowered my stress levels just the way, you know, I was feeling,” Gronkowski said on CBS Sunday Morning when talking about doing puzzles. “I just, you know, just always anxious, always going. And I just needed to finally find some downtime to just relax.”

Gronk went on to say the puzzles also help with his mental sharpness.

“Just started improving my, you know, problem-solving skills, too, on top of it,” he says. “It was crazy. My brain was just clicking. It was just going. It was all on wheels.”

Gronkowski, 30 left the game at a young age which has led to many speculating about him returning to the NFL once he gets healthy. And while he has no plans on returning, he won’t completely rule out playing again.

“I wouldn’t say ‘never coming back,’” Gronkowski said to Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I’m 30 years old. I’m young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I’m feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man.”

Gronkowski was recently named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team as he helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls and was named to the Pro Bowl five times.