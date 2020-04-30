Rob Gronkowski Says He Was 'Joking' About Having Buccaneers Playbook Before Trade

✖

Rob Gronkowski had the NFL community talking this week when he claimed he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playbook weeks before he was traded to the team. That's not against NFL rules, but Gronk had to set the record straight about the remarks. The former New England Patriots tight end took to Twitter, saying he wasn't serious about having the Bucs playbook well before the team acquired him from the Pats.

"This is seriously a story?" Gronkowski wrote on Twitter. "[Laughing out loud]! I was just joking around with Sage [Steele] as I was pretty much the whole time that time when I was co-hosting the show [with Barstool Big Cat]. Wowsers, my co-hosting skills on point!! Lol!! I actually just received my team-issued Surface today from the Bucs and it's still in the package, and hoping it is all pictures and drawings. I'm pumped to open it one day hopefully soon and follow the arrows to learn where to run too. Gronk run Gronk catch ball. No playbook needed. Hehe."

Gronkowski made the comment about having the playbook at the Bud Light Seltzer DRAFTERPARTY. "I was in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers playbook four weeks ago, and I wasn't even on the team," Gronkowski said during the NFL Draft. If Gronkowski did have the playbook, the NFL would have investigated due to the fact he was still on the Patriots roster. Having the playbook isn't an issue, but if the Bucs contacted him at that time, it would have been an issue.

It looks like the NFL won't be investigating because Gronk cleared everything up on Twitter. He's now ready to help the Bucs reach the Super Bowl, and with Tom Brady by his side, the team has a chance to surprise the NFL.

"I am beyond excited for this new chapter in my life," Gronkowski wrote on Instagram last week. It's an opportunity I will certainly not take for granted. I said it from the beginning that I wouldn’t come back to the game unless I’m feeling it, feeling healthy, and feeling ready to play. Taking a year off was hands down the best decision I made, not just in my career, but also for my health and well-being, and I would do that all over again. And now my fire is back. I am grateful for this new chapter of my career. I'm pumped to get down to Tampa, meet my new teammates, work hard, have a blast doing it, and give it my all this season!! I’m back and ready to lay a smack! #GoBucs!! ARRR!!!"