Rob Gronkowski Has Intense Moment With Kay Adams in New Ad Ahead of Super Bowl

Rob Gronkowski is returning to the football field as he will attempt a field goal during a live Super Bowl LVII television commercial. And to promote the event, the former NFL tight end is appearing in multiple commercials sponsored by FanDuel. The most recent ad was released on Tuesday and shows Gronkowski taking questions from reporters, including FanDuel TV's Kay Adams. The ad shows Adams asking the four-time Super Bowl champion if he was nervous about taking part in FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny." Gronkowski laughs at her and says no, which then leads to a staredown between the two.

Gronkowski is attempting the field goal to help fans win free bets. Any customer who places a Super Bowl bet of $5 or more on FanDuel will win a share of $10 million in free bets if Gronkowski successfully makes the field goal. "I spent my career catching the ball, but I always knew I could kick it and now I'll do it live in front of football fans everywhere during the Super Bowl," Gronkowski said in a statement earlier this month. "With $10 million in free FanDuel bets on the line, I'm training every day to give fans something to root for and to watch the 'Kick of Destiny' live on national television."

"Whether it's kick-off, a touchdown, or an important play that will decide a season, FanDuel knows moments matter. Our first-ever Super Bowl commercial will be more than just a television spot – it will create a moment that will bring fans together, and give them something to collectively cheer for," FanDuel Executive Vice President of Marketing, Andrew Sneyd said. "It's an unprecedented field goal attempt on live TV…so anything can happen."

Gronkowski retired from the NFL after the 2021 season but has been keeping busy with multiple projects along with his partnership with FanDuel, Gronkowski has appeared on Fox covering the NFL during the playoffs. He will also appear in the new movie 80 for Brady with former New England Patriots teammates Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola and Tom Brady. Gronkowski was a member of the Patriots from 2010-2018 and then joined Brady when he signed with the Buccaneers in 2020. Along with winning four Super Bowls, Gronkowski was selected to the Pro Bowl five times and the All-Pro First Team four times.