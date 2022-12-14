'80 for Brady': New Featurette Shows Tom Brady Discussing Upcoming Movie

Tom Brady's new movie 80 for Brady is set to hit theatres on Feb. 3, 2023. Paramount Pictures just released a behind-the-scenes featurette that shows the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the rest of the cast talking about the new film. In the video, Brady shows love to his co-stars, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno.

"I think there are opportunities for me to tell stories that are dear to my heart," Brady said in the featurette. "And to be able to produce it with amazing actresses was very exciting for me." Later in the video, Brady went on to say, "To work with them, it's really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. They are really the GOATs in what they do."

80 for Brady tells the story of four best friends (Tomlin, Fonda, Field and Moreno) taking a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see Brady and the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons. However, the friends don't have tickets, which leads to them going on a wild adventure to see Brady in action. 80 for Brady also stars Billy Porter, Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Guy Fieri, Harry Hamlin, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Sara Gilbert, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches and Matt Lauria.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

80 for Brady is based on a true story and takes look back and Brady's best wins of his career. During the 2017 Super Bowl, the Patriots rallied from 28-3 late in the third quarter to win 34-28 in overtime. It was Brady's fifth Super Bowl win of his career, and the win prevented the Falcons from winning their first championship in franchise history.

"I think it was one of the greatest games I have ever played in, but when I think of an interception return for a touchdown, some other missed opportunities in the first 37, 38 minutes of the game, I don't really consider playing a good quarter-and-a-half plus overtime as one of the 'best games ever,'" Brady told Peter King at the time, per Bleacher Report. In the same interview, Brady went on to say that the "Super Bowl is a strange game. I've been in a lot of them, and it may go one way and then it may go the other way, and I know at the end of all those games that I've played in the Super Bowls, the defenses have a hard time stopping the offense at the end, in every game."