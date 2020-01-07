See Rob Gronkowski and Girlfriend Camille Kostek Share a New Year’s Eve Kiss in Times Square

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have been going on strong for a long time and it looks like they had a great time celebrating the new year together. The couple was in New York as Gronk was co-hosting a New Year’s Eve show on Fox, and when the clock struck midnight, the former New England Patriots tight end and cheerleader shared a kiss. Kostek posted a photo of the two kissing on her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE KOSTEK (@camillekostek) on Jan 1, 2020 at 9:45am PST

“OH HONEY IM READY FOR 2020!!!!! Happy new year everyone! Cheers to life, love, happiness, health and success!!!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A number of fans responded to the post in Kostek’s comments section.

“Wanted this to be an engagement picture so bad, happy new year!” one fan wrote.

“I hope you two have a New England wedding someday and I’m ready to be your florist,” another Instagram user posted

“You man scared the crap out of Steve Harvey – best part of the night!” a third fan wrote.

As the fan mentioned, Gronkowski took some heat on New Year’s Eve when he smashed a LEGO bust of Harvey right in front of him. Harvey did not seem to like what Gronk did and many were wondering if he was kidding or not.

Kostek hasn’t commented on the incident, but it’s likely Gronkowski was having fun. While fans are happy the two are enjoying life as a couple, they would love to see Gronkowski back in a Patriots uniform after his former team lost to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Saturday night. Unfortunately, Kostek recently said that Gronk is done playing football.

“He’s said like a hundred times that he’s not coming back but everybody still asks, so, I don’t know what to tell you any more!” Kostek said to TMZ back in December.

When Gronk talked to CBS News, he explained why he left the game at an early age. “I just wasn’t feeling like myself anymore,” he said. “That’s basically the main reason. The lifestyle caught up to me and I was just fighting my way through the last two years. It wasn’t enjoyable anymore. I just knew that’s when it’s time to go – and walk away.”

With Gronkowski no longer in the NFL and having more time with Kostek, it wouldn’t be surprising to see wedding bells in the near future.