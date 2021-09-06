Rob Dyrdek Shares Rare Photo With His Dad Gene

Rob Dyrdek is showing some love to his dad Gene. The 47-year-old reality TV personality and former pro skateboarder took to Instagam to post a photo and video of him golfing with his father. In the caption, Dyrdek talked about how his dad was able to beat him in the golf outing on the final hole.

“The father/son golf battle comes down the final hole and [Gene Dyrdek] does it again,” Dyrdek wrote. “Almost four years to the day when he hit the 20 footer to beat me on the same hole, he hits the clutch 8 footer for victory once again. Priceless memories.” Gene has played a big role in Dyrdek’s success over the years. Dyrdek got his starter in skateboarding while growing up in Ohio. In an interview with Liveabout.com, Dyrdek revealed he was sponsored by the age of 16 and started his own business by 18.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dyrdek, who is also seen in the show Ridiculousness, was also asked how the MTV show Fantasy Factory came out. “MTV wanted another Rob and Big season, but I didn’t want to,” he said. “I didn’t want to be known for it, you know? Plus my businesses were being effected, my skateboarding was being effected, and I hated that it was being filmed at my house. So, once we had a little break, it evolved. I thought, what if I added a skatepark to my business? And once it came to that I started slowly thinking about a big warehouse. I thought, what if I put all of the people who actually work in one section, and build a huge room…”

“The show was originally called Fantasy Life. But one morning I was talking to one of the producers and I was like, this is like Willy Wonka’s! The BUILDING is the main character. This is a Fantasy Factory!” Rob is also a big family man as he is married to Bryiana Dyrdek, and the couple has two children.

“[Dyrdek] started following me on Twitter, and then he started DMing, and then he started texting me and asked if I wanted to hang out,” Bryiana said in a previous interview. “I was posting about an animal shelter in Bakersfield that was going out of business so they had to find new homes… so he was like, ‘I was thinking we could take a helicopter and save some puppies,’ but I didn’t know him well enough to know that he was joking.”