Rob Dyrdek's Wife Bryiana: What to Know

Rob Dyrdek has made a name for himself in the skateboarding world as well as reality TV. The 47-year-old is one of the faces of MTV, appearing in Rob & Big, Rob Dyrdek's Skateboard Factory and Ridiculousness, which began airing in 2011. And having his back is his wife, Bryiana, and the two got married in 2015. But what else is there to know about Bryiana?

According to The Netline, Bryiana was born on July 21st in Salinas, California and grew up in Los Banos, California. She is of Chinese, Cherokee, Caucasian and Filipino descent, and at age 11, Bryiana was diagnosed with a terminal disease, aplastic anemia. She was able to beat the disease with the help of the Make-A-Wish foundation and a course of medication. She was also bullied when she was younger because of her height and ethnicity.

“That was my chance to be a normal kid and I fell in love with life,” she said in a 2018 interview. “Even before and after [the diagnosis] I had kind of a rough life… but during that vacation… I told myself I want more experiences like this… I want more and I will do whatever it takes to make it happen.”

Bryiana wanted to be a model, but it was challenging since she is only 5'3''. That didn't matter as she was Miss Teen of Nation in 2008 and Miss California Teen in 2010. And 2013, Bryiana appeared in Playboy as she was the Playmate of the Month. One year later, Bryiana won the World's Perfect Pageant. Her success in modeling has led to her being a successful businesswoman as she is the president of Iconic Beauty.

But how did Bryiana meet Rob Dyrdek? “[Dyrdek] started following me on Twitter, and then he started DMing, and then he started texting me and asked if I wanted to hang out,” Bryiana stated. “I was posting about an animal shelter in Bakersfield that was going out of business so they had to find new homes… so he was like, ‘I was thinking we could take a helicopter and save some puppies,’ but I didn’t know him well enough to know that he was joking.” Dyrdek was able to deliver on his promise and the rest is history. Along with being happily married to Dyrdek, Bryiana has two children with the former skateboarder, Kodah Dash and Nala Ryan. The family has three different mansions in Los Angels, and the couple plans to have a major wedding celebration every five years of marriage.