Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement is Dream Come True for Fans

On Sunday, Rihanna and the NFL announced that she would be headling the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, and fans went nuts. Rihanna has not released new music since 2017, and she stepped back from live performances for the most part in spite of her monumental success and popularity. The news that she will be playing at such a huge national venue has fans excited and hopeful for a new album sometime soon.

On Sunday, TMZ reported that Rhianna would be the halftime headliner for Super Bowl LVII, and just minutes later she and the NFL confirmed the news officially. Rihanna posted a photo of a hand holding a football vertically on Instagram, but with no caption or comment. The NFL retweeted this graphic on Twitter, confirming the news as well, and Roc Nation got in on the excitement as well. By then, fans were having an all-out celebration on social media.

Rihanna has been promising a ninth studio album for years, but it has been repeatedly delayed. There's no release date in place for it right now, and so far there's no indication that this Super Bowl announcement will come with more news. Still, fans are overjoyed. Here's a look at what they're saying online.