Rihanna Breaks Silence on Performing at Super Bowl Halftime Show

The halftime show for Super Bowl LVII is set as Rihanna is performing on the biggest stage in the world. But how does she feel about the event and who will be her special guest? TMZ recently caught up with the 34-year-old singer who was seen shopping at Bristol Farms in Los Angeles. The reporter asked Rihanna how is she feeling about performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"I'm nervous, but I'm excited," Rihanna said. She was then asked if her boyfriend A$AP Rocky was going to be her special guest for the show. "Maybe, girl," Rihanna replied. With the show taking place in February, Rihanna has time to plan her show. But A$AP Rocky joining her on stage make sense since the two share a baby boy. Other artists that could join Rihanna are Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West and Eminem since she has done multiple collaborations with them.

On Sept. 25, the NFL announced Rihanna would be the performer for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Feb. 12, 2023, on Fox. The announcement comes after the league revealed that Apple Music will be the title sponsor after Pepsi held the position for 10 years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, said in a statement. "Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

"Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world," Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement. "We're excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show — what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show." Rihanna has released eight studio albums since 2005 and has produced 11 No. 1 songs in her career. She has also won nine Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards and 11 Billboard Music Awards