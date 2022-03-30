Richard Williams’ Wife Makes Surprising Move Amid Divorce

Lakeisha Williams, the wife of tennis coach Richard Williams, just made a big decision amid their divorce. According to the Daily Mail, Lakeisha Williams, 43 has asked a judge in Palm Beach, Florida to stop the divorce from Richard Williams, 80. She insists that she and Richard are enjoying a great sex life. The couple got married in 2009, seven years after Richard divorced tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams’ mother Oracene Price. The couple has one son and split in 2017.

“The wife believes that the parties have reconciled and have engaged in an active marital life including having regular weekly sexual relations including but not limited to on January 9, 2022, the night before filing this motion,” Lakeisha’s attorney Sara Lawrence wrote in court papers obtained by Daily Mail. “The husband is the father of Venus and Serena Williams and the financial condition of the parties’ finances are quite complicated regarding income earned and/or receipt/payment of regular support income from Serena and/or Venus Williams for their father.”

Richard and Lakeisha got back together in August 2019. The documents state there has been “no discovery, no mediation and no real activity” and the couple is raising their son together. “The case is not ready for final hearing and during the period of dormancy, the parties have been raising their son now age 9 years old and whose needs have changed drastically since the filing of this matter in 2017 when the child was 5 years old,” the documents stated. The divorce was set to be finalized in January. At the time Judge James Martinez said the divorce is not ready and a decision will be made in June.

This comes at Will Smith, the actor who played Richard Williams in the film King Richard slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday night. This happened 45 minutes before Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. Following the incident, Williams shared his reaction to NBC News. “We don’t know all the details of what happened,” Richard Williams, via his son Chavoita LeSane, told NBC News. “But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense.” Smith slapped Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.