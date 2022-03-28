Venus and Serena Williams’ Dad Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars was a shocking moment that led to reactions from everyone at the event and people on social media. But what does Richard Williams, the man Smith played in the film King Richard, think about the slap? The father of Venus and Serena Williams broke his silence on the incident Monday and said he doesn’t condemn violence but believes there’s more to the story.

“We don’t know all the details of what happened,” Richard Williams, via his son Chavoita LeSane, told NBC News. “But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense.” LeSane said Williams was surprised to see Smith slap Rock, who made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. After the slap, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for playing Williams in King Richard and gave an emotional speech. LeSane, who has been speaking for the 80-year-old Williams since suffering a stroke, declined to comment on Smith’s acceptance speech.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the speech, Smith apologized for his actions. “I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” Smith said. “This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Tim and Trevor and Zach and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjunue and the entire cast and crew of King Richard and Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family.”

Smith continued: “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said. I look like the crazy father just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.” And he ended the speech by saying Thank you for this honor, thank you for this moment. I thank you on behalf of Richard and Oracene, the entire Williams family. Thank you. I’m hoping the Academy invites me back. Thank you.”

Williams coached Venus and Serena to be tennis legends, and King Richard takes a look at how that came about. Fort Smith, this is the first Oscar win after being nominated three times. He also won a Golden Globe and SAG Award for his role in King Richard.