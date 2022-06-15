Richard Sherman Lands Big NFL Broadcasting Job

Richard Sherman officialy has a new NFL job. On Wednesday, Prime Video announced that the NFL cornerback will be joining its NFL pregame, halftime and postgame show this coming season when the service presents its exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football. Sherman will join Tony Gonzalez on Prime Video's coverage of the game each week. It was also reported that Charissa Thompson is close to finalizing a deal to be part of the coverage.

"We're excited to welcome Richard right off the field and onto our Thursday Night Football set," Jared Stacy, director of Global Live Sports Production, Prime Video, said in a statement. "Few people are better equipped to give insight into the modern NFL than Richard. Fans will love seeing his big personality and brilliant football mind on display every Thursday night on Prime Video."

Sherman is excited about his new gig. "I'm beyond excited to start this journey with Prime Video and be part of this incredible crew they are assembling," he said in a statement, "It's going to be the start of something truly special." Along with Sherman and Gonzalez, the Thursday Night Football roster includes Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, and the two will be calling the game from the booth. The first Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video will be on Sept. 15. Additional members of the Thursday Night Football team will be announced over the coming weeks.

Sherman, 34, played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He only played in five games and finished the season with 11 tackles and one interception. Before joining the Buccaneers, Sherman spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and was named to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team in 2019 after posting 61 tackles, 11 passes defended and three interceptions with one touchdown. 2019 is also the same year the 49ers reached the Super Bowl and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Sherman in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In his seven seasons in Seattle, Sheman was selected to the Pro Bowl four times, the All-Pro First Team three times and led the NFL interceptions in 2013, which is the same year Sherman led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl championship. For what Sherman has done in his career, he was selected to the 2010s All-Decade Team.